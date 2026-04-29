IRGC-linked official granted entry to Canada

An officer with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is set to touch down in Canada today. Mehdi Taj has reportedly been granted a temporary resident permit and is landing, or has already landed, in Vancouver as of April 28.

Taj is also known as a senior official within Iran’s football federation.

مهدی تاج باید دیپورت شود!

Canada must deport Mehdi Taj back to Iran immediately.



ICHR is concerned about the decision to grant a temporary resident permit to Mehdi Taj, an IRGC officer and a senior Iranian football federation official who is currently in Canada. pic.twitter.com/JG5K2vfka5 — International Center For Human Rights (@ICHRCanada) April 28, 2026

In June 2024, Canada officially designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, four years after the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by IRGC forces, killing 176 people, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

Canada’s listing was driven by the IRGC’s January 2020 shoot-down of Flight PS752, killing 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.



Multiple plots against Iranian-Canadian dissidents in Toronto and Vancouver since 2021 further motivated the June 2024 designation.



🧵 21/26 pic.twitter.com/8UaN8a2utE — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2025

Despite that designation, enforcement appears non-existent.

Reports have long suggested a significant IRGC presence in Canada. In 2023, Global News cited at least 700 operatives in the country, while more recent reporting from the New York Post has put that number as high as 1,000.

Iranian Canadian activists say the true figure could be even higher. Since the 2024 designation, only one known IRGC affiliate has reportedly been deported.

Up to 1,000 Iranian 'sleeper' agents embedded in Canada: Govt official https://t.co/4xtCAEnnZK pic.twitter.com/uDTyJPli5f — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2026

So how is someone with IRGC ties being granted entry at all?

Voices within the Iranian Canadian community are sounding the alarm, including Salar Gholami, a prominent organizer of the Iranian pro-freedom demonstrations in Toronto that have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants.

The International Centre for Human Rights (ICHR) is calling on the federal government to revoke Taj’s visa and deport him immediately, citing Canada’s own inadmissibility rules tied to terrorist entities.

The question is simple: what was the point of designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization if we’re just going to grant them temporary resident permits? They shouldn’t even be coming to the country, but Canada rolls out the red carpet.