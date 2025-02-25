EXCLUSIVE: Irish citizens take to the streets over mass migration crisis

"We have to do this for our children's future, or otherwise we'll have no country," explained one protester.

Sammy Woodhouse
  |   February 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

This week, the people of Ireland gathered at Rosslare Europort to demand a referendum on the EU Migration Pact. Many feel they were never consulted on policies that are radically altering their communities.

There is growing concern that their borders are being ignored, with Rosslare Europort, a seaport, now a key entry point for illegal immigration and black market trade.

Despite millions being spent on border security, unlawful crossings persist, further straining an already overwhelmed system.

As Irish citizens face housing shortages, rising crime, and overloaded infrastructure, the government continues to prioritize globalist policies and the interests of foreigners over those of its own people.

The protest, organized by Patriots of Éire, saw around 100 attendees. While some believe a larger turnout was possible, there were efforts to sabotage the event by spreading false rumors that it had been canceled.

The protesters are calling for stronger enforcement of immigration laws, secure borders, and fair policies that put the needs of Irish citizens first.

During my visit to Rosslare, I spoke with some of those present. One councillor said, “I want the single mother left behind to benefit from my taxes.”

Another woman shared her concerns: “I don’t feel safe. If anyone comes near me, I’ll give them a bang of it. People don’t feel safe in their own country.”

Please support our independent journalism on Ireland's migrant crisis!

Amount
£
DONATE

Sammy Woodhouse

UK-based Journalist

Sammy Woodhouse is a best-selling author of Just a Child, an international speaker, documentary filmmaker, award-winning activist, and news reporter. Passionate about raising awareness around child exploitation and the impact on children born from rape, Sammy has been a tireless advocate for change. In 2013, Sammy exposed the country’s largest child sexual exploitation scandal, shedding light on government corruption. Her work has contributed to significant shifts in policy and law in the UK.

https://twitter.com/sammywoodhouse1

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Robert Pariseau
    commented 2025-02-26 15:40:22 -0500
    Looks like the UK could use its own newsroom.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-25 17:58:55 -0500
    Illegal entrants are criminal freeloaders. The first thing they do is break the border law. Then they glom onto housing and welfare money paid by taxpayers. I’m right and we’re wronged.
