EXCLUSIVE: Irish citizens take to the streets over mass migration crisis

This week, the people of Ireland gathered at Rosslare Europort to demand a referendum on the EU Migration Pact. Many feel they were never consulted on policies that are radically altering their communities.

There is growing concern that their borders are being ignored, with Rosslare Europort, a seaport, now a key entry point for illegal immigration and black market trade.

Despite millions being spent on border security, unlawful crossings persist, further straining an already overwhelmed system.

Imagine if all our politicians were this passionate about the people.



Irish councillor Gavin Pepper spoke with me at the Rosslare protest today.



His full interview is fantastic and the Irish are lucky to have him.

As Irish citizens face housing shortages, rising crime, and overloaded infrastructure, the government continues to prioritize globalist policies and the interests of foreigners over those of its own people.

The protest, organized by Patriots of Éire, saw around 100 attendees. While some believe a larger turnout was possible, there were efforts to sabotage the event by spreading false rumors that it had been canceled.

Many people were told that today's protest in Rosslare, Ireland was cancelled in order to sabotage the gathering. Up to 100 people still came along to raise their concerns about the illegal immigration.



Head over to https://t.co/wWFUyj2i9x for more reports and to support our… pic.twitter.com/dyfFaWaplN — S A M M Y woodhouse (@sammywoodhouse1) February 22, 2025

The protesters are calling for stronger enforcement of immigration laws, secure borders, and fair policies that put the needs of Irish citizens first.

During my visit to Rosslare, I spoke with some of those present. One councillor said, “I want the single mother left behind to benefit from my taxes.”

Another woman shared her concerns: “I don’t feel safe. If anyone comes near me, I’ll give them a bang of it. People don’t feel safe in their own country.”