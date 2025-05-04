Irish gov't silent as firefighter, veteran battles homelessness

Sullivan was penalized after speaking out about his housing struggles to local media and politicians.

Daniel Sullivan, an Irish firefighter and father of two from Tramore, has been battling homelessness with his partner for three years. 

Despite working, he and his family struggle to find affordable rental accommodations in their town of 60,000 people, where available properties are scarce and quickly overwhelmed by demand. 

He notes that Ukrainians with government support can often outbid Irish renters, driving up prices.

Sullivan recounted confronting the Minister of Housing about homeless Irish firefighters but was subsequently ignored after receiving the minister's contact information. 

He also stated that after speaking out about his housing struggles to local media and politicians, he was penalized by having five years removed from the housing list. His partner also lost their combined five years of housing list eligibility.

Sullivan contrasted his struggles with the perceived preferential treatment given to migrants, suggesting it incentivizes Irish citizens to leave the country, despite government claims of wanting to retain youth. 

He highlighted his service as a firefighter and his past service in the British Army, including a tour in Afghanistan.

