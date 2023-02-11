Is McKinsey really a Canadian 'Shadow government'?

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Show Us The Truth Provincial and federal governments across Canada must be investigated for hiring a global advisory firm to develop a COVID-19 reopening and economic recovery plan. If you agree, sign this petition. 7,123 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

The use of consulting firms like Deloitte, Accenture, and McKinsey exploded under the Justin Trudeau government. They offer expert advice in several areas such as organization, operation and strategy. Today we know through multiple access to information filings that these firms have infiltrated almost every aspect of the federal government– they act as though they are ministries of the government.

One of these companies is McKinsey, founded in New York in 1926. This company is a global management consulting firm. But the exact role played by this firm is a total mystery because the clients who deal with it are held to very strict confidentiality closures.

McKinsey also affixes their client’s logo to their completed project report, and they even get emails under addresses belonging to their client so it is impossible to know what McKinsey is doing while working in government. They act as the federal government without the same ability of the public to look into what they are doing, because as a private company they aren’t subject to access to information laws.

McKinsey has always been controversial, since it has been in the middle of huge conflicts of interest as the Opiode Crisis in the USA.

One of the major clients of McKinsey is Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and we have learned that McKinsey was awarded the contract to manage the vaccination campaign in Quebec by the provincial government, but its exact role remains unclear.

Here’s what we know so far: in Quebec, the firm advised the Legault government, at a cost of $35,000 per day for pandemic management and the vaccination campaign.

The government spent $1.7 million and $4.9 million respectively on McKinsey to prepare the reopening plan and the economic recovery plan. Under Justin Trudeau’s government, since 2015, 24 contracts totalling $101.6 million have been awarded to McKinsey. But this number continues to increase with parliamentary discoveries.