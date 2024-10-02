Is PFLAG colluding with police to undermine parental rights?

E-transfer (Canada):

Last year, Rebel News received a tip that PFLAG — a radical organization claiming to represent parents, families, and friends of the LGBTQ+ community — was allegedly pressuring Ontario police to arrest parental rights protesters ahead of the “1 Million March 4 Children” rally. This march saw thousands of parents rallying against sexually explicit content and radical sexual indoctrination of children in publicly funded schools.

PFLAG operates as a national non-profit, advocating for the so-called “alphabet mafia” through outreach, education, and community support. They distribute materials to schools and health authorities and engage in workshops and public forums promoting diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.

As the Million March approached, it was reported that PFLAG not only sought the arrest of protesting parents but also requested police debriefings to review footage of the event and evaluate which protesters should face charges afterward, raising serious questions about influence over law enforcement.

This troubling pattern is not isolated. With established organizations like the military hosting drag queen bingo, and local police participating in “drag and donuts,” these interactions blur the lines of professionalism. The obsession with men cross-dressing and appropriating hyper-sexualized caricatures of women as some beacon of inclusivity and tolerance veers into very bizarre territory.

While one police force in the Greater Toronto Area reportedly refused to comply with PFLAG's requests, it’s unclear how many others may have acquiesced. To uncover the truth, Rebel News filed an access to information request for all communications between PFLAG and the Toronto Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police concerning parental rights protests and drag events from May to September 2023.

After a year of waiting, the OPP finally responded — but their answer was astonishing: no records existed. Not only did they fail to take a required extension during this process, but it took them an entire year to arrive at this conclusion. How is that even possible?

The OPP’s failure to respond lawfully raises significant concerns about accountability. Pursuing a complaint would likely only result in the Information Commissioner acknowledging the breach after a long, drawn-out process, coupled with costly fees.

Rebel News is pursuing additional records in specific local jurisdictions known for their close ties to PFLAG leaders. I’s essential to uncover how these alliances between radical activists and law enforcement jeopardize the integrity and independence of policing.

