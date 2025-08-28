Is political dissent a crime? Ottawa residents react

An arrest warrant has been issued for James Bauder, a prominent figure in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, after he failed to appear in an Ottawa courtroom on August 27. Bauder’s legal team argued that his absence is not a refusal to comply but a consequence of his ongoing bid for political asylum in the United States — one they say would be forfeited if he re-entered Canada.

Bauder, who co-founded Canada Unity and participated in organizing the grassroots protest against federal COVID-19 mandates, is facing multiple charges, including intimidation, harassment, and counselling to commit indictable offences. He maintains that his involvement in the peaceful protest has made him the target of political persecution in Canada.

Despite these claims, Justice Phillips issued the warrant, rejecting the position submitted by criminal defence lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who appeared as Bauder’s agent.

The case is raising fresh concerns about the erosion of civil liberties and the treatment of individuals who voice dissent against government policy, and on the ground in Ottawa, reactions remain deeply divided.

“Canada is known as a democracy. It should protect all people’s right to speak,” said one.

Another remarked, “If he’s being charged just for speaking out, that’s not fair. Nobody should be forced to flee their own country for exercising their rights.”

Of course, not everyone agrees. Some recalled personal confrontations with convoy participants, citing hostility and intimidation during the 2022 protests, even though Canada’s security intelligence agency concluded that there was no “concrete plots of serious violence or mobilization to serious violence” during the 3-week-long demonstration.

Still, others pointed to an increasingly polarized public discourse. “Some people say too much and some don’t say enough, so we get one-sided discussions,” a passerby observed, showcasing a growing concern that political leanings increasingly determine one’s ability to speak freely.