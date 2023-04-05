Is Roxham Road really closed?

E-transfer (Canada):

Roxham Road was the illegal escape route for migrants who wished to come and move to Canada. This small road has drawn considerable attention recently, including from the mainstream media and federal governments in Canada and the U.S.

This road represents a loophole in the law, allowing migrants to enter Canada illegally and seek asylum despite their application in the United States.

The Safe Third Country agreement between both countries does not cover irregular entry points like this one.

Last year more than 39,000 aliens have crossed illegally.

Following Justin Trudeau's and Joe Biden's surprise announcement on March 24, 2023, which stated the closure of Roxham Road, I came to check if it is indeed closed. The closure came into effect on Saturday, a minute after midnight.

Did Justin Trudeau really want to close Roxham Road or did he do it because he collapsed under the huge pressure from the people?

They changed the warning sign stating:

It’s illegal to enter Canada from here. You will be arrested and may be returned to the United States. Refugee claimants must request protection in the first safe country they arrive in.

We also discovered a similar agreement between Canada and the United States that has been in place since last spring.

According to American documents, the agreement was signed by Ottawa on March 29, 2022, and by Washington on April 15, 2022. Curiously, no action was taken.

It would appear that both governments wanted to take the time "to operationalize the response on the ground."

Despite this, Canada is committed to welcoming at least 15,000 additional migrants to compensate, as Radio-Canada reported last Thursday.

In this report you will be able to see people who are still currently crossing at this illegal port of entry, but the process behind has changed.