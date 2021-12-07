Is the music industry blinded by politics? Singer Five Times August joins Andrew Chapados

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Five Times August is a widely successful independent artist who garnered massive coverage and even an incredibly rare deal with Walmart: having his music sold in their stores without a label behind him.

Bradley Skistimas joins Andrew Chapados to talk about media bias and treatment of artists in the music industry, and how his music relationships have changed since he began to criticize Big Tech and Big Pharma.

Skistimas also touched on a 'label-less' future and how major record labels are going to compete with independent artists if they lose a grip on the charts.