This isn't journalism, it's EXTREMISM — and YOU'RE paying for it

Australia, we need to talk — and not in the soft, politically correct way the ABC prefers. I'm talking about the fact that our country is being infiltrated by people who don’t share our values — and worse still, our national broadcaster is giving them a platform.

Over the weekend, the President of the United States took decisive action to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities. Most of the free world cheered. But back here in Melbourne and Sydney? Thousands flooded the streets — supporting Iran’s terrorist regime.

Yes, it’s insane. And yes, it’s happening.

Mark Latham summed it up perfectly when he quipped:

“Donald Trump is a cruel man. All those protesters waving Palestinian flags will now have to buy Iranian ones.”

It’s funny because it’s painfully true. We’ve imported the enemy. These aren't just protests — they’re parades of hate. People openly waving flags of a regime that doesn’t just despise Israel and America — it hates us too.

And while all this plays out, what’s the ABC doing? They're not warning you. They're promoting it.

Let’s talk about Nabil Al-Nashar. He’s an ABC reporter who moved here from Qatar — yes, the same Qatar that backs Islamic terrorism. Since October 2023, Nabil has been using your money to run PR for extremist rallies.

In his latest report, he stood before a crowd waving Iranian flags and posters of Iran’s lead terrorist, downplaying the threat of a nuclear Iran. No context, no concern — just the same tired propaganda, this time aired on your dime.

And if that wasn’t enough, Nabil’s X profile is now sharing content from none other than Tucker Carlson. The ABC would blacklist anyone else for that. But Nabil? He gets a pass. Because it’s anti-Israel.

Let me be clear: this isn’t journalism — it’s jihadist PR.

Nabil Al-Nashar, granted citizenship just two years ago, shouldn’t be anywhere near our national news. Especially not if he’s glorifying regimes 80% of Iranians want gone.