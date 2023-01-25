Is your coffee a climate crime? Canadian researchers say so

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug petition_no_green_reset_1

The analysis completed by researchers from the University of Quebec found that your morning cup of Joe is a climate killer. Starbucks is murdering Mother Earth.

"Limiting your contribution to climate change requires an adapted diet, and coffee is no exception. Choosing a mode of coffee preparation that emits less GHGs (greenhouse gases) and moderating your consumption are part of the solution," the researchers at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi wrote in their study.

"Our analysis clearly showed that traditional filter coffee has the highest carbon footprint, mainly because a greater quantity of coffee powder is used to produce the amount of coffee. This process also consumes more electricity to heat the water and keep it warm," claimed the QC team of researchers.

Last week the big brains in the climate movement called for the banning of gas stoves because they say it causes childhood asthma. However, the authors of the study "experts" were citing specifically ruled out any relational finding between the use of natural gas appliances and childhood asthma.

Have you considered eating bugs and giving up your double-double to save the planet?

