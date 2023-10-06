ISIS supporter charged with terrorism offence

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

Ammara Amjad, 29, from Milton, Ontario, was charged for her alleged participation in Islamic State activities.

Amjad returned from Syria on April 4, 2023.

She was arrested following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).

Amjad was charged with participating in the activity of a Terrorist Group contrary to Section 83.18 of the Criminal Code.

According to the RCMP press release, Amjad was released on bail conditions after an appearance in provincial court in Brampton.

Her next court date is scheduled for November 17.