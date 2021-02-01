Islamism is a political ideology using faith to promote a subversive agenda | Raheel Raza interview

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

Raheel Raza was a special guest on The Marty Heiser Show, a weekly current events show based out of Connecticut in the northeastern United States.

Raheel joined Marty to discuss the release of her new book, The ABCs of Islamism, starting with the most important point first: the difference between Islam and Islamism.

As Raheel explained, Islam, like Judaism and Christianity is a faith. Islamism, on the other hand, “is a political ideology which uses Islam as a tool to promote it's subversive agenda.”

Raheel told Marty about how the goal of those pushing Islamism is to attack Western freedoms and values, weakening the society as a whole in an effort to gain more and more political power.

The ABCs of Islamism dissects every aspect of Islamism, including Sharia law, female genital mutilation, honour killings and more.

You can CLICK HERE to buy your own copy today!