Islamist gangs terrorize Jews in Amsterdam, far-left activists protest 'Zionism'

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant travelled to Amsterdam over the weekend to report from the ground after dozens of pro-Hamas agitators violently attacked Jewish soccer fans last week.

Despite video of the attacks showing Israeli soccer fans being targeted and beaten unconscious, a group of ethnically Dutch protesters took to the streets Sunday seemingly in support of the most recent pogrom.

"The same self-loathing amongst the domestic left has caused them to align with foreign nationals who bring a more medieval antisemitism with them from Arab and Muslim countries," Levant said.

A number of the protesters Sunday claimed that they were simply protesting against 'Zionism' and not against the Jewish people.

"I don't think there's any difference," said Levant. "It would be like saying 'I love Italians, I just don't believe Italy should exist. I have nothing against Spaniards, I just believe the government of Spain should be dissolved.''

"It doesn't make intellectual sense but they're trying their best to sow on a cloak of political gentility on top of the brutal medieval hatred," he said.

According to Dutch police, five people were treated for their injuries in the hospital while another 20-30 people suffered minor injuries as a result of the antisemitic attacks Thursday.

Authorities say that at least 62 suspects were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the attacks while four are still being held in custody.