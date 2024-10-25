Islamization on the rise in Quebec: Schools under investigation, 11 teachers suspended

Since Oct. 7, 2023, a day marked by horrific terror attacks in Israel, radical Islamist slogans have been seen on Quebec streets along with vandalism targeting Jewish-owned businesses. Critics argue that there has been an inadequate response from authorities and politicians, who, they say, avoid condemning such incidents decisively.

Support for designated terror organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah has been witnessed in public demonstrations, sparking concern as investigations now examine if radical ideology may have permeated into Quebec’s education system. Specifically, schools in the Montreal area are being scrutinized for alleged imposition of Islamist teachings.

For many years, warnings about the situation within Bedford School allegedly went unheeded. This situation has reportedly evolved within the school system and transformed it into a dominant, toxic environment. Even now, public figures seem hesitant to name the problem or discuss the origins of the suspended teachers involved in the investigation.

Eric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec and a former worker in Morocco, has weighed in on the issue, recalling Morocco’s policies that restrict teachers and imams from promoting certain ideologies. He points out the irony, saying, “They can’t do this in an Islamic kingdom, but they are doing it here in Canada.”

Duhaime stresses that avoiding the term “Islam” or shying away from discussing its role in this situation could hinder efforts to address the real issues. He advocates for clear identification and resolution of the problem, urging policy changes to ensure that immigrants integrate by learning French and upholding shared values essential to Quebec society.