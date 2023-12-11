Israel defense minister slams spread of 'Hamas propaganda' in western universities
"When there is a fire in the first house, you have to stop it from spreading in the village and reaching the church. Israel is like the first house. We are fighting on the frontline of the free world against terrorism," he added.
The Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, has criticized the spread of what he describes as "Hamas propaganda" in universities, asserting that Israel is at the forefront of defending the free world.
In a statement to the Daily Mail, Gallant also expressed concerns that funds raised by pro-Palestinian activists are being diverted to international terrorist networks.
He accused Hamas, which is seen by some civilians in Gaza as misappropriating food, of exploiting the humanitarian crisis for its own benefit. Gallant emphasized that the allegations made by Gazans against Hamas should alert the British public to the organization's true character.
Gallant further warned that Hamas propaganda is impacting universities and protests, contributing to the activation of terrorist networks globally, characterizing the situation as a clash of civilizations, labeling Hamas as a representation of a medieval mindset, stating that, "this is a collision course between civilizations. Hamas represents a medieval phenomenon."
The briefing held in Tel Aviv follows a report on Sunday detailing allegations from Palestinians that Hamas has been plundering entire neighborhoods evacuated since the war began.
In a significant act of defiance, an elderly woman spoke to an Al Jazeera reporter on Friday, claiming that Hamas was diverting aid packages to tunnels, stating, "Everything goes to their houses."
Additionally, a young Palestinian mother, while holding her baby, told a journalist that despite the influx of humanitarian aid, the local population receives none, exclaiming, "I swear to God that we get nothing."
This sentiment reflects the frustration and desperation among the Palestinian population. Meanwhile, in Britain, hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets demanding a ceasefire.
During these protests, there has been alarming instances of antisemitic behavior among some protesters.
Speaking on Hamas, Gallant stated: "Hamas uses every tool possible – including sacrificing hundreds of thousands of civilians. They are capitalizing on the humanitarian situation and using the civilian population. They have built hundreds of kilometers of tunnels under hospitals, school, etcetera. They are using hospitals and civilian infrastructure to protect terror infrastructure."
Gallant expressed his belief that Hamas had not anticipated the strength of Israel's response.
The Israeli military has encircled Gaza City from the north, where urban combat has resulted in the surrender of numerous militants.
In addition, a fresh offensive was initiated in the southern region last week, targeting multiple sites through coordinated land, air and sea attacks.
Gallant commented on the nature of democratic nations in warfare, stating, "It's hard to bring democracies to fight wars, but once we are in one, we are much stronger because we are fighting to defend our values."
He highlighted the significant setbacks faced by Hamas in the northern part of Gaza, emphasizing that the Israeli military is successfully meeting its objectives.
Gallant then starkly outlined the options for Hamas militants: to either die in combat or surrender.
- By Ezra Levant
