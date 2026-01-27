Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs condemns Canada's 'reckless' mass immigration policies

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant spoke with Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, about the rise of antisemitism in Canada on the streets of Jerusalem earlier today.

Ezra asked Chikli why he thinks the Canadian government has shied away from supporting Israel over the last several years after previously being a staunch supporter of Israel.

"It's quite difficult to give an explanation exactly why this has happened, but I think that the main answer would be reckless immigration policies that have turned Canada to be a very different state than it used to be," he said.

"From a Western values, Judeo-Christian values state, peaceful state, to a state which went after the progressive, woke ideology and as a result opened its border to many elements that are hostile to Western civilization, to Judeo-Christian values," Chikli continued.

Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs went on to describe the groups of people that Canada is allowing into its country that are increasing antisemitism and dysfunction.

"A lot of Islamists, a lot of activities of pro-Iranians, pro-Hamas, strong activities of organizations such as Samidoun, PFLP related groups, Revolutionary Guards related groups ... and they are pushing forward in the classical red and green alliance, in the campuses, in local politics, local Parliaments, and as a result we see very disturbing, intense antisemitic incidents, he said.

"If I would look at the map of ... antisemitism today, Canada today is one of the worst, and actually we've sent a letter to the minister of interior affairs a week ago, saying that we are afraid that Canada is on the path of Australia in terms of the level of antisemitism, and we won't be surprised if the next terror assault against [the] Jewish community will be in Canada unfortunately," Chikli explained.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday at the second annual International Conference on Combating Antisemitism.