Israeli diplomats SHOT DEAD at Washington Jewish museum

A shooting at a Jewish event in Washington has left two Israeli diplomats dead, prompting an international investigation.

Two Israeli embassy staff members were killed in a shooting near the Jewish museum in Washington. Photo: AP

Two Israeli diplomats were shot and killed during an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, Israeli and U.S. authorities have confirmed.

According to witness reports, the attacker entered the event following the shooting and asked for water before putting on a keffiyeh and shouting "Free Palestine!"

Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington, told Fox News that the diplomats were shot “at close range” during the event. The American Jewish Committee confirmed it was hosting the gathering in a post on X.

“We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States,” Cohen said.

The attacker has been identified by authorities as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois.

Rodriguez was reportedly observed pacing back and forth outside the museum before he went up to a group of people leaving the building, including the two victims, and started shooting.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter said the victims were a young couple about to be engaged, saying the man had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed she is on the scene of the “horrible shooting.” 

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the Department of Homeland Security is “actively investigating” the shooting and working to obtain further information. “Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice,” Noem posted on X.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a shooting investigation is ongoing in the area of 3rd Street and F Street Northwest, the location of the museum.

Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the incident on X, calling it a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.” He added, “Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line... Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”

