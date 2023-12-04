Israelis urged to exercise caution in Australia amid rising antisemitism concerns

Israel's National Security Council issues heightened travel advisories for 80 countries, including Australia, citing a significant rise in antisemitic incidents.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 04, 2023
  • News
In response to escalating fears of antisemitism, Israel's National Security Council has issued a heightened travel advisory for about 80 countries, including Australia.

The NSC's Operation Swords of Iron, conducting ongoing assessments with Israeli security organisations, prompted the update to threat levels.

Countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina have also been elevated to a level two travel warning, advising citizens to "exercise increased precaution."

Australia, marked in yellow on the NSC's heat map, reflects the rising concerns.

A heat map warning Israelis against travelling to particular countries over fears of anti-Semitism. Picture: Israeli National Security Council (NSC)

The NSC cited a significant increase in antisemitic incidents, incitement, and attempted attacks worldwide. They emphasised the need for Israelis to carefully consider travel plans, exercise precautionary measures, and be mindful of their conduct in light of recommendations.

Specific precautions include avoiding demonstrations, staying alert abroad, refraining from openly displaying Israeli and Jewish identities, and postponing travel to countries with issued warnings — especially in Arab and Middle Eastern regions.

Travellers are also urged to check for anti-Israel protests at their destination and locate emergency service contacts before departure.

Australia has witnessed a surge in antisemitic incidents since the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas, including 'gas the Jews' chants at an anti-Israel protest in Sydney.

Last week, over 600 signatories, including prominent Australians, condemned the escalating antisemitism, advocating for respect and intolerance-free environments.

