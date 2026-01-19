It begins: WEF oligarchs begin descent on Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and Chief Australia correspondent Avi Yemini have just arrived in Klosters, Switzerland — just outside Davos — to begin their mission to hold the oligarchs at the 2026 World Economic Forum summit accountable.

Ezra discussed the importance of travelling to Davos each year to challenge the narratives from the mainstream media and pose real questions to public figures.

"There are no independent journalists up there in Davos. There are hundreds of journalists, but they're members of the World Economic Forum, they pay to be there," he said.

"So they would never do what I call accountability journalism. They would never ask skeptical or critical questions. And because of that, all the oligarchs, all the VVIPs, they let their guard down," Ezra continued.

"They're not surrounded by a whole entourage of bodyguards, you can walk right up to John Kerry, we see him every year, you can walk right up to Tony Blair, he walks around without even an assistant," he added.

Just landed in Switzerland to cover the World Economic Forum’s conclave in Davos. pic.twitter.com/rP3D60hla1 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 19, 2026

Avi also commented on the significance of Rebel News' annual Davos trip and why holding oligarchs and public figures accountable is such essential journalism.

"I think this if the fifth year we're here, and it's become kind of our speciality, ruling the promenade of Davos. And that's because we're not afraid to ask questions and that's because we precisely are not in the gang," he said.

Rebel News will be on the ground in Davos holding these 'masters of the universe' accountable by asking questions the mainstream media would never dare ask.

Visit www.WEFReports.com to follow along with our coverage as the meetings commence and to support our independent journalism.