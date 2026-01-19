It begins: WEF oligarchs begin descent on Davos

Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini are on the ground in Switzerland with a team of videographers as politicians, bankers, tech bosses and their media allies descend on the town of Davos for this year's World Economic Forum.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant and Chief Australia correspondent Avi Yemini have just arrived in Klosters, Switzerland — just outside Davos — to begin their mission to hold the oligarchs at the 2026 World Economic Forum summit accountable.

Ezra discussed the importance of travelling to Davos each year to challenge the narratives from the mainstream media and pose real questions to public figures.

"There are no independent journalists up there in Davos. There are hundreds of journalists, but they're members of the World Economic Forum, they pay to be there," he said.

"So they would never do what I call accountability journalism. They would never ask skeptical or critical questions. And because of that, all the oligarchs, all the VVIPs, they let their guard down," Ezra continued.

"They're not surrounded by a whole entourage of bodyguards, you can walk right up to John Kerry, we see him every year, you can walk right up to Tony Blair, he walks around without even an assistant," he added.

Avi also commented on the significance of Rebel News' annual Davos trip and why holding oligarchs and public figures accountable is such essential journalism.

"I think this if the fifth year we're here, and it's become kind of our speciality, ruling the promenade of Davos. And that's because we're not afraid to ask questions and that's because we precisely are not in the gang," he said.

Rebel News will be on the ground in Davos holding these 'masters of the universe' accountable by asking questions the mainstream media would never dare ask.

Visit www.WEFReports.com to follow along with our coverage as the meetings commence and to support our independent journalism.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-01-19 21:15:05 -0500 Flag
    Good hunting, Avi and Ezra! I hope you scrum a lot of those high and mighty oligarchs.