It's time to defund the ABC: Biased broadcaster BUSTED again

On the anniversary of the horrific October 7 Hamas terror attack, I foolishly hoped that our taxpayer-funded broadcaster, the ABC, might pause their usual fake news routine and actually tell the truth about the war in the Middle East — if only for one day.

But, of course, that was too much to ask. Instead, we got another factually incorrect report from Ben Knight, seemingly justifying Hezbollah’s year of rocket attacks on civilians.

The ABC’s hourly news bulletin ran what I can only describe as unbelievable fake news. So, let me set the record straight.

Hezbollah started firing rockets on the 8th of October — the day after Israel suffered its worst atrocity since the Holocaust. And what about Israel’s response?

According to Knight, Hezbollah was supposedly "retaliating" for an Israeli operation that didn’t even begin until October 13. Let me spell that out: Ben Knight and the ABC want you to believe that the Lebanese terrorists began retaliating five days before Israel’s counter-operations had even started. You simply can’t make this up.

So, what’s the explanation? Are they lying to demonise the Jewish state and justify terrorism, or are they simply incompetent when it comes to getting basic, well-established facts straight?

Either way, this is blatant propaganda, and as taxpayers, we should not be forced to fund it. It’s time to defund the ABC.