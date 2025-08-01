'It’s every day now': Illegal crossings surge at Canada-U.S. border

About two weeks ago, Lincoln Jay and I travelled to Churubusco, a small town in upstate New York nestled just minutes from the Canadian border. The area has recently become a hot spot for illegal border crossings into both Canada and the U.S., especially since the closure of Roxham Road.

We first discovered this location months ago through numerous TikTok videos, promoting it as a safe illegal crossing point. You can check out all our coverage at GuardTheBorder.com.

Local residents confirmed that activity has sharply increased. One of them, Hunter Robare, lives on the very road where migrants are dropped off and picked up regularly.

“Just being on this road, mostly I’ve seen them coming from Canada into the U.S., but just recently they’re going back too. It’s every day,” Robare told us.

Robare uses multiple cameras — including hunting cams deep in the woods — to track the constant movement. “It’s either one or the other. You catch them on it every day... groups of four and more... There’s children involved.”

According to Robare, nearly all those crossing are of Haitian origin. “It’s 100% Haitian. I haven’t seen any other ethnicity recently.”

When asked about safety, he admits: “You don’t know these people… We’ve had them ring the doorbell. You see backpacks in the woods. You don’t know what they’re carrying.”

Robare said Border Patrol is overwhelmed.

“We call quite frequently, but they’re always down the road with another group… their workforce isn’t big enough to handle it all.”

Despite the daily crossings, media coverage remains virtually nonexistent.

“It’s like nobody cares. It’s being swept under the rug,” he said. “Until you guys showed up, nobody has really told this story.”