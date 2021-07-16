“It's kind of scary”: Montrealers react to potential Quebec vaccine passport

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

I went to Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal to find out what Quebecers think about the upcoming implementation of a COVID vaccine passport, about one hour before the official announcement.

Regardless of whether people have been vaccinated or not, many of them perceive this extreme measure as an interference with our rights and freedoms, and as something that is likely to cause divides in our society.

The passport was announced the same day as measures that could be implemented if COVID cases again begin to rise and the public health situation deteriorates. So we will see if the vaccine passport is just a way to convince people to go get vaccinated, or if Quebec will really embrace the concept.