Jacinda Ardern flagged for ongoing internet censorship role
Former NZ PM's Christchurch Call initiative, co-sponsored by Emmanuel Macron, could be implemented beyond her political career, according to her successor Chris Hipkins.
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern could return to the world stage to help big tech and governments censor what they consider to be "online extremism".
The role was hinted at by her successor Chris Hipkins who suggested Ardern was the person best placed to implement the Christchurch Call.
The Call was an Ardern initiative that involved more than 120 nations working to eliminate "misinformation" and "disinformation" online.
The initiative, co-sponsored by French President Emmanuel Macron, arose in the wake of the attack on two Christchurch mosques in 2019.
Mr Hipkins floated the idea at his post cabinet press conference that Ms Ardern could pursue her interest in the Call well beyond her career in politics.
“(The Call) remains one of our international priorities," he said.
“New Zealand is seen as having taken a really positive global leadership role there, and I want to make sure that we're seeing that through.
“There's potential for Jacinda Ardern to continue to be involved in that work, and in due course we'll explore what that might look like.”
Ardern has kept a low profile since resigning from New Zealand’s top job.
A spokesman for Ardern told AAP: “We're not commenting on the former PM's future plans at this time.”
The two-time election winner is scheduled to give her final statement in the next month and will finish up on April 15.
Deputy opposition leader Nicola Willis said the National Party would support Ardern in whatever she chose to do on the world stage.
