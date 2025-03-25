Jacinda Ardern lands yet ANOTHER cushy globalist role

Controversial former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has secured another high-profile international position, joining Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government as a 'Distinguished Fellow' and a member of its 'world leaders circle.'

The three-year role connects her with a global network of former government leaders, with an annual gathering at Oxford aimed at shaping governance worldwide.

The world leaders circle describes its mission as working to "improve governance around the world."

Professor Ngaire Woods, welcoming Ardern to the initiative, praised her leadership record despite her heavily criticised time as prime minister during NZ's harsh lockdowns.

"Her leadership in times of crisis, commitment to public service, and deep understanding of governance will bring invaluable insights to our global community."

Woods said the Oxford program would focus on training future leaders from 60 different countries this year.

In a statement, Ardern said she hoped to contribute to discussions on pressing global challenges.

"Through the Christchurch Call community's work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremism content online I have worked with the Blavatnik School in the past. Joining the world leaders circle will not only provide an opportunity to strengthen these connections, it will give me a chance to work alongside a new generation of leaders - students from over 60 different countries - interested in enhancing governance through empathetic leadership."

Since stepping down as prime minister, Ardern has taken on multiple cushy roles, including positions at Harvard University in the United States and as a trustee for Prince William's Earthshot Prize.