Jacinda Ardern scolds reporter for asking 'sexist' question
New Zealand PM shuts down claim she's meeting with Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin due to similar age
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has scolded a reporter for suggesting she met her Finnish counterpart because she was a woman of similar age.
The Kiwi leader was conducting a joint press conference with Finland PM Sanna Marin when a journalist asked …
"A lot of people will be wondering are you two just meeting because you are similar in age and have a lot of common stuff there, when you got into politics and stuff?”
"Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line…"
Ardern, interrupting the reporter, lamented that such a question would never be asked of men.
"I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and (former NZ PM) John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” she replied.
“Because two women meet it's not simply because of their gender."
Marin said: “It’s because we are both prime ministers.”
The press conference came after the pair’s first in person meeting, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine and climate change.
They also reportedly talked about the importance of gender equality
Marin said they were united “to make sure every woman and girl all across the world will have the same rights and the same opportunities as men”.
