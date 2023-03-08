Jacinta Price calls for equal funding Voice to Parliament campaigns

Country Liberal Senator Jacinta Price has warned that the Voice to Parliament referendum will be open to foreign interference and electoral law breaches unless both sides of the campaign are provided with official funding.

She told Sky News Australia on Tuesday that equal funding ensured fairness and provided protection against interference.

“We want to be able to have a well-informed watertight referendum that doesn’t allow for things like foreign interference, where there’s oversight in terms of donation and to ensure that Australians are receiving the right information and not misinformation,” she said.

The Albanese government has said it will not provide equal funding for the ‘Yes’ and ‘No’ campaigns, which was a condition of Coalition support for the referendum’s enabling legislation.

Without Coalition support, the government will rely on the Greens and crossbenchers to pass legislation in the Senate for the referendum to go ahead.

The argument over funding comes as the latest Newspoll showed support for the Voice had fallen slightly in the last month.

The poll, conducted between March 1 and March 4, showed support for the constitutional change had dropped to 53 per cent, down from 56 per cent in February.

The survey of 1530 voters showed those against the voice had risen one point to 38 per cent. The larger shift was among "undecided" voters, which rose from 7 to 9 per cent.

Price told Sky News she believed the “lack of detail” was the reason for the proposal’s flagging support.