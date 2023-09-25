Jacinta Price challenges Aussie PM to Indigenous Voice debate

Senator Jacinta Price has challenged the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to debate Voice to Parliament with her.

Her latest challenge follows invitations to Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney and to ‘Yes’ campaigners Noel Pearson and Dean Parkin, all of whom have ignored her proposals.

With the referendum now less than 20 days away, support for the Yes vote has slipped to a meagre 36 per cent.

Senator Price told 2GB’s Ben Fordham she would gladly argue the merits of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament with Anthony Albanese.

"If they really believed in their proposition then they would debate their proposition," said. "They would put forward their argument even against someone as such as myself. "Would the Prime Minister come on board and debate me? I don’t know why they wouldn’t take the opportunity, if they believed in this so much, to debate me."

Australians will vote at the referendum on October 14.