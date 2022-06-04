Jagmeet Singh runs away from local residents outside Brampton NDP event: 'We got questions'

I’m sure many of you have seen the viral videos going around regarding some individuals who tried to attend a meet and greet co-hosted by NDP leader Jagmeet Singh just last week on the 28th of May in Brampton, Ontario.

#jagmeetsingh was too scared to go through the front of his meet & greet. His supporters cringingly chanted #ndp, awaiting him, while he ran away to the back, telling the cameraman to follow him the other way.



What kind of leader is scared of public accountability?



Coward. pic.twitter.com/Ac4GyDvon8 — Jaskanwal Singh (@jaskanwalsingh_) May 27, 2022

The video instantly began to be shared around, and mainstream media outlets started picking up the story right away.

We wanted to try and get to the bottom of this story to find out exactly what happened that day. After doing some digging, we were able to get in touch with the individuals involved, who wanted to share their side of the story with us.

Watch #Jagmeetsingh tuck his tail between his legs & take off instead of answering questions. Met others there also fed up with him, dropping F/P bombs 😂. His supporters there were all indoctrinated kids.



Even the cops I talked to at the end of this video thought he was a punk. pic.twitter.com/eIF55pUNrn — Jaskanwal Singh (@jaskanwalsingh_) May 27, 2022

We have also reached out to Mr. Singh via email, and as excepted we have yet to hear back. If Jagmeet Singh does decide to get back to us, we’ll be sure to do a follow up video with his side of the story — but something tells me not to get my hopes up.