James O’Keefe announces new venture following ouster from Project Veritas

James O’Keefe, the now-ousted founder and head of Project Veritas, has launched a new venture weeks after he was removed from his position as CEO of the investigative journalism outfit.

“They have awakened a sleeping giant!” O’Keefe wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “My brand new O’Keefe Media Group will not just be me — it will include you.”

In February, O’Keefe was ousted in a “coup” by Project Veritas’ board of directors, Rebel News reported. Since then, the founder was quietly working on a new project behind the scenes.

As detailed by O’Keefe in a bombastic trailer announcing the new venture, the new organization is fully owned by O’Keefe.

https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1636042945655717894?s=20

Speaking to TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk, O’Keefe explained the venture: “It's not going to be a tiny group. It's going to be thousands that we train and equip on this website. We have stories that we're about to break, but the story today is the existence of this website.”

“I knew they were going to come after me in every possible way,” O'Keefe continued. “... I knew they would try to ruin the reputations of the people who did this. It's not surprising to me, but in response, they've awakened a sleeping giant, and millions of people with all the goodwill out there that want to do something, this is the answer.”

“We are going to create an army of citizen journalists the likes that the world has never seen before,” O'Keefe said.

O’Keefe has launched a website where supporters of his work can subscribe at various rates as founding members.