James O'Keefe premieres new documentary on illegal immigration

With the technological bar for entry lowering in recent years, conservative filmmakers have been producing compelling documentaries dissecting important issues from a perspective outside of the pervasive progressive liberal worldview that permeates places like Hollywood.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was in Newport Beach, California, for the world premiere of James O'Keefe's new documentary, Line in the Sand.

Ezra caught up with O'Keefe, who said he was “very excited” for the premiere. O'Keefe also shared that issues at the Canada-U.S. border would make an appearance in the film, noting “there's a scene from the Canadian border” in Quebec near Vermont.

“I think this film is going to surprise you,” he told Ezra, expanding on what this latest project is all about:

It's a humanitarian film. I've taken all politics out of the film, if anything it's a bleeding-heart film. These people are being raped and trafficked. I think it's a film about human nature and good versus evil and our instinct for self-preservation versus being a hero. There're some really deep themes in this movie, and I think you'll be surprised. It's hard to not be moved by the border patrol agent blowing the whistle in the film. You can't have a soul and look at that and not be moved by it.

Line in the Sand premieres on Oct. 10, exclusively on the Tucker Carlson Network.