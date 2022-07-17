INTERVIEW: Olympic champion Jamie Salé on COVID censorship, working with Theo Fleury and more

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Net-zero climate policies are being inflicted on Dutch farmers by the government, and they are pushing back. So, Rebel News sent an all-star team of journalists from across the world to the Netherlands to show you the other side of the story on these massive protests. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

Edmonton’s Jamie Salé became world-renowned when she won Olympic Gold as a figure skater in 2002.

Today she’s earning a reputation as a woman speaking out for freedom who’s highly sceptical of mainstream media, especially its narrative around COVID.

She’s now partnering on a project with hockey legend Theo Fleury, and freedom advocates Tamara Lich and Joseph Bourgault. They’re teaming up to start something called Canadians for Truth, Freedom and Justice.

One of their goals is to set up a broadcast studio in Calgary for independent journalists.

I sat down with Jamie recently, who told me about her new life and the price she’s paid for having views that don’t fit the mainstream narrative.