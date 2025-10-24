Japan protects its culture by electing immigration skeptic as prime minister

Japan elected its first female leader this week, with 64-year-old conservative Sanae Takaichi becoming prime minister in part by a campaign driven by its focusing on immigration.

The country's immigration levels have been a prominent focus, as those against increasing it argue to protect Japanese culture while those for more immigration say it's an economic necessity.

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reflected on his own visit to Japan, comparing it to countries in the West which have embraced mass migration and celebrating Takaichi's victory.

Confessing that he can be a bit “noisy” or “gruff,” Ezra said that while he was in Japan, he felt obligated to be on his best behaviour, given how kind and welcoming the people there were.

“There are certain things I like about our boisterous, noisy, cacophonous West. Of course, I love it,” he said. But he contrasted his view with a livestreamer who goes by the name of “Johnny Somali,” who repeatedly caused public disturbances while filming in Japan.

Foreigner tourists like Johnny Somali, or fake asylum seekers like those littered across the West, however, pose a real threat to Japan.

“I was ecstatic when I heard that Japan has just elected a new prime minster focused on the issue of immigration,” he said, noting how, “normally, the left would go ga-ga” over the first female elected as prime minister.

“But she's the most right-wing prime minister on immigration,” he continued.

It's “absolutely true” that tourists, in addition to immigrants, have caused problems in Japan, stated Ezra. “It's disgraceful to see, and I'm glad that she used those outrageous incidents by foreigners to win.”