Javier Milei triumphs in Argentina's presidential run-off
Javier Milei, a libertarian outsider, has emerged victorious in Argentina's presidential run-off, with early results pointing to his win. His opponent, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, acknowledged his defeat in a phone call.
Javier Milei received congratulations from former U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed his support with the phrase, "Make Argentina Great Again!"
This election comes at a challenging time for Argentina, grappling with escalating inflation and an economic downturn, the Daily Wire reported.
Milei's bold proposals, including his stance on "blowing up" the central bank, resonated with voters seeking drastic change.
Defying predictions, Milei surpassed the candidate from the incumbent Peronist party by a significant margin, according to early tallies.
With about 90% of votes counted, Milei led with nearly 56%, while Massa trailed at 44%.
In Buenos Aires, during his victory address, Milei proclaimed, "Today begins the reconstruction of Argentina. Today begins the end of Argentina's decline," emphasizing Argentina's return to global prominence and pledged to collaborate with free nations worldwide.
Javier Milei is the new President of Argentina and is planning some budget cuts.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 20, 2023
After the loss, Massa remarked, "Obviously the results are not what we expected. I have contacted Javier Milei to congratulate him."
The election showcased a stark contrast between two radically different candidates. Milei, a former pundit known for his dramatic campaign antics, like using a chainsaw, gained popularity.
His comparison to leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, coupled with his lack of political experience, did not deter his supporters, who applauded his proposal to adopt the U.S. dollar as Argentina's currency, despite warnings from economists.
In a nation facing over 140% annual inflation and widespread poverty, Milei's victory signals the public's discontent with conventional politics and economic woes.
Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, congratulated Milei, emphasizing the U.S.'s readiness to strengthen bilateral ties based on shared democratic values.
South American leaders also reacted to Milei's win, with Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva offering his best wishes and readiness for collaboration, while Colombia's President Gustavo Petro expressed his dismay at the outcome, lamenting Milei's win on X by posting that it was a "sad day for Latin America."
Chile's President Gabriel Boric said he saluted Mr. Milei "for his victory and Sergio Massa for his worthy recognition of defeat."
"I wish the Argentine people the best and know that they will always have our respect and support," he posted on X.
