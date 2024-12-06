JD Vance denounces anti-Christian bigotry in Canada

Vice President-elect JD Vance took to social media Friday morning to condemn the increasing anti-Christian bigotry taking place in Canada and around the world.

Vance made the post after Conservative MP Jamil Jivani released a video denouncing the federal government for refusing to fight anti-Christian bigotry in Canadian institutions.

"What good is a Christmas tree in Parliament when you have a federal government that will not lift a finger to protect Christians from governments and corporations abusing their power?" Jivani said.

Vance agreed with with Jivani's message, bringing up the significant number of church burnings in Canada over the last few years.

"Canada has seen a number of church burnings in recent years thanks to anti-Christian bigotry," Vance wrote. "All over the world, Christians are the most persecuted religious group. Jamil is speaking the truth. Shame on journalists who refuse to see what's obvious," he added.

Over 100 churches have been vandalized or burned in Canada since 2021. The attacks intensified after a media frenzy following claims that the remains of 215 children had been discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops.

Commenting on the church burnings, Trudeau previously stated: “I understand the anger that’s out there against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic Church. It is real, and it’s fully understandable, given the shameful history that we are all becoming more and more aware of and engaging ourselves to do better as Canadians."

Jivani also stressed the need to defend parental rights, the legal status of Christian charities, and freedom of expression for Christian churches.