We can't discuss the enormous story of our children being preyed upon by powerful people

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the Rotherham grooming gang scandal, which reports have concluded involved the sexual exploitation of an estimated 1,400 children between 1997 and 2013, mostly by British-Pakistani men.

In the city of Rotherham, with a population of a quarter million, more than 1,400 girls were the victims of these 'grooming gangs' — I call them rape gangs, because 'grooming' doesn't say what was really done to the girls. 'Grooming' refers to the fact that these girls were tricked and enticed and exploited. Maajid Nawaz said that reluctance to talk about it is one of the biggest problems.

If you look at the official inquiry in Rotherham, again and again, police and others were afraid to blow the whistle for fear of being called racist — as Maajid Nawaz says, more than 80% of these grooming gangs were Pakistani-British men.

Does that only happen over there? Or are there grooming gangs in North America too?