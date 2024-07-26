Jews disproportionately targeted in hate crimes: StatsCan

Jews were the target of the most police-reported hate crimes out of all groups, a report by Statistics Canada shows. Antisemitic incidents led all other hate crime categories, despite Jews making up only a tiny fraction of Canada’s population.

“Hate crimes target the integral and visible parts of a person’s identity and may affect not only the individual but also the wider community,” wrote Statistics Canada in its report. “The number of police-reported hate crimes increased from 3,612 incidents in 2022 to 4,777 in 2023, up 32 percent, even though some victims might not report a hate crime they experienced.”

Antisemitic attacks now constitute nearly 45% of all reported hate crimes in Toronto, according to a statement from police this week.



Jews were the leading target identified in 900 separate hate crimes, beating out the LGBT community (860 reported crimes), black Canadians (784), Arab Canadians (265), Indigenous Canadians (262), Muslims (211) and Catholics (49).

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, analysts state that just one-fifth of hate crimes are ever reported to police. This estimate according to the 2019 General Social Survey on Canadians’ Safety: “Among these victims approximately one in five incidents was reported to the police,” they wrote.

Overnight shooting at Jewish school in Montreal



There are just 335,000 Jewish people out of more than 40 million in Canada, less than 0.9%, census data shows. Muslims, by comparison, number 1.8 million.

Police-reported hate crimes against Jews increased by 71% percent year over year, despite the Trudeau Liberals' public commitments to community support.

“There will never be any place for the glorification of violence or terror here in Canada,” Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated to reporters following the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, which terrorist group killing and kidnapping Jews, including eight Canadians.

“Under no circumstances will it be tolerated,” said LeBlanc. “Support Canada’s Jewish community through this extremely difficult time.”

On November 9, Conservative MP Marty Morantz who previously served as the director of the Jewish National Fund, told reporters that Jews in Canada have been experiencing “a terrible time” since the October 7 atrocities.

Trudeau claims he stands with Jewish community as antisemitic attacks soar



David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) and Tamara Ugolini (@TamaraUgo) discuss why Justin Trudeau's condemnation of recent antisemitic incidents is really just hollow words.



“This is a terrible time in our history,” said Morantz. “The Jewish community is rightfully scared. I never thought in my lifetime I’d see antisemitism like this in our streets.”

“What has it been like for you?” asked a reporter. “When one Jewish person is attacked because of their religion, all Jewish people are attacked,” replied Morantz. “In a country like Canada this just should not be happening.”

Canada has the fourth largest Jewish community in the world, with a population of over 390,000. More than eight in 10 Canadian Jews define themselves being of Ashkenazi ancestry (from Western Europe and Eastern Europe), and one in ten being of Sephardi or Mizrachi ancestry (from Southern Europe and the Middle East).