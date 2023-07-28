Jill Biden's ex-husband alleges intimidation by 'Biden crime family' post-divorce

AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, Pool

Jill Biden's former spouse asserted on Wednesday that he was intimidated by the so-called "Biden crime family" following their separation. He contends that they are now directing the same sort of threats towards former President Donald Trump.

Bill Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, told Newsmax host Greg Kelly that Frankie Biden was the individual who confronted him post-divorce. According to Stevenson, this encounter held an implicit threat concerning a piece of property that Jill desired to keep.

“This is when my problems started,” Stevenson told Kelly. “In 1982, they lost the house, and Jill had to come to the lawyer’s office and sign off the deed of a house in downtown Newark [Delaware].”

Stevenson clarified that the property in question was not their shared residence nor a beach house he jointly owned with friends. Its value was estimated to be between $35,000 and $40,000 at that time, but has significantly appreciated since then.

“Here is where the problem was,” Stevenson said. “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me and he goes, ‘Give her the house, or you’re going to have serious problems.’ I looked at Frankie, and I said, ‘What, are you threatening me?'”

Stevenson stated that he thought the Bidens eventually carried out their threat. He shared, “Needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200. [I] could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kelly then brought up President Joe Biden's problem-child son, Hunter Biden. He pointed out that despite $2 million in unpaid taxes, Hunter was only facing two misdemeanor charges. This was contrasted with Stevenson and his brother, who were slapped with two felony charges for a sum less than $9,000.

“I was on the wrong side of them and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row. One little thing after another,” Stevenson said.

“I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country,” he said, referring to Trump. “This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”