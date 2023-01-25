JK Rowling tells pro-trans ‘male feminist allies’ to stop lecturing women

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

J.K. Rowling, the best-selling author of the "Harry Potter" series, took to Twitter to deliver a powerful message to men who claimed they could define what womanhood is on behalf of all women.

"Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror," Rowling wrote. "That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you.”

The post went viral and received over 95,000 likes.

Men defining what a woman is, what women should and shouldn’t fear, what women should and shouldn’t say, what rights women should be fine with giving up and, of course, what constitutes ‘real’ misogyny: get a bloody mirror. That’s real misogyny, looking right back at you. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 25, 2023

Rowling has been a vocal feminist activist, which is why some have labeled her a "trans-exclusionary radical feminist," or TERF.

Recently, she was targeted by U.K.’s "first trans newsreader" India Willoughby, who tweeted "I’m more of a woman than J.K. Rowling ever will be."

Rowling responded, "Citation needed."

The public debate between the two only grew larger when "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill jumped in, prompting widespread criticism.

In a defense of his actions, he declared his support for human rights for everyone, regardless of their gender identity.

The controversy surrounding the author has spread to the video game world, too, as one popular pro-LGBT Netflix actor, Sebastian Croft, was asked to reconsider his involvement in a "Harry Potter"-themed video game.