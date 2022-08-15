Joan of Arc cast as 'non-binary' transgender with they/them pronouns in London theater

The Messenger/Gaumont

Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London has a new play depicting the legendary French martyr Joan of Arc as a non-binary transgender person with they/them pronouns.

The play, “I, Joan,” is the latest effort by the progressive left to rewrite history and insert radical gender ideology into culture and history.

In a statement from the Globe “on identity,” the theatre’s artistic director Michelle Terry argued that Joan of Arc has been historically presented as a non-binary person, and that “Regardless, theatres do not deal with ‘historical reality’. Theatres produce plays, and in plays, anything can be possible.”

Terry added that the playwright William Shakespeare had never written historically accurate plays, and that the role of the theatre is to push boundaries and ask its visitors to reimagine the past.

“History has provided countless and wonderful examples of Joan portrayed as a woman. This production is simply offering the possibility of another point of view,” she said.

The Globe’s statement was not well received on social media, with many decrying the theatre pandering to the woke mob and its advocacy for transgender ideology.

In particular, French users on social media were upset with the rewriting of Jeanne D’Arc, who remains a national icon in France.

“Joan of Arc. One of the most famous and influential women of all time. Reduced to this,” wrote broadcaster Paul Embery.

“The English burned Joan while she was alive and now they’re burning her again when she’s dead. What a gross production,” echoed writer Ryan James Girdusky.

“The fact that Joan of Arc was an actual woman is the whole point and what makes her story heroic and significant. But then again, shoe-horning ‘non-binary’ characters into historical stories will always be clumsy and stupid because ‘non-binary’ didn’t exist until 14 seconds ago,” wrote What is a Woman? author Matt Walsh.

As highlighted by Brexit leader and political commentator, Patrick O’Flynn, the Globe theatre receives a not-insignificant portion of its funding from the public.

“This place got a £3m taxpayer grant in 2020. I’m sick of subsidising hard left ID politics masquerading as theatre. By all means go on with the show, but not in the maintained sector please,” he wrote.