Joe Biden attacks NFL for not hiring more ‘African American qualified coaches’

President Joe Biden is making another show out of nothing by attacking the National Football League for its lack of black coaches.

Speaking in an interview that aired on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, the president said that the NFL was lacking “some generic decency.” His remarks came after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claimed that the football league “won’t tolerate racism” and “won’t tolerate discrimination,” in an ode to wokeness.

“The commissioner pointed out they haven’t lived up to what they committed to. They haven’t lived up to being open about hiring more minorities to run teams,” Biden stated in the interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt. “Goodell says they’re gonna take a look at whether they can meet the standard. And the standard was set by someone who said this is something we should do.”

“The whole idea that a league that is made up of so many athletes of colour, as well as so diverse, that there’s not enough African American qualified coaches ‘to manage these NFL teams,’ it just seems to me that it’s a standard that they’d want to live up to,” he said. “It’s not a requirement of law, but it’s a requirement, I think, of just some generic decency.”

Comments from the two men come days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the league and several teams for racial discrimination in the NFL’s hiring process.

Woke activist Colin Kaepernick has also slammed the NFL for treating black athletes like slaves on an auction block, in a Netflix documentary detailing the systemic racism inherent in the league’s process and policies.

In Flores’ lawsuit, which was filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, Flores claimed that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pressured him to “tank” during the 2019 season, and even offered him $100,000 for every loss during the season. He claims that he was pressured to recruit a “prominent quarterback” in violation of league tampering rules at the end of the season.

Flores was later fired in January, despite two winning seasons as the Dolphins’ head coach. His wins were the first back-to-back winning seasons for the organization since 2003.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honour and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross replied in a statement. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.”