Joe Biden blasted for falsely claiming his administration is delivering '70,000 tons' of baby formula

President Joe Biden was widely lambasted over the weekend for bragging about flying in 70,000 pounds of baby formula from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany while his administration faces increased scrutiny for turning a blind eye to the baby formula shortage crisis for months.

“Folks, I’m excited to tell you that the first flight from Operation Fly Formula is loaded up with more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula and about to land in Indiana,” President Biden said on Twitter Sunday. “Our team is working around the clock to get safe formula to everyone who needs it.”

The Democrat originally claimed on the social media platform that his administration brought in “70,000 tons” of baby formula to address the shortage. He later deleted the tweet, but not before it was screenshotted and went viral on the platform.

https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1528380263197294594

There is a magnitude of difference between tons and pounds.

Many criticized Biden for simply not doing enough to address the crisis, with some pointing out that the 70,000 pounds allotted from Europe will not be sufficient to deal with the problem for any measurable period of time.

“Over 10,000 children are born daily in the US, 20% of which will use formula within the first days of life,” wrote Nicole Saphier, MD, on Twitter. “The shipment is great, but let’s be honest, the supply won’t last more than a couple days.”

“Biden has turned us into a third world nation where other countries are sending us relief aid,” quipped conservative commentator Comfortably Smug.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, numerous political commentators and journalists mocked the U.S. President for bragging about an accomplishment that amounts to nothing.

“The government causing a baby formula bottleneck with ridiculous regulations and then causing a baby formula shortage with incompetence and then acting like a hero for flying in baby formula is the most government thing in the history of government things,” wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.

“You have officially turned our great country into Blanche DuBois, unstable and completely reliant on the kindness of strangers,” said Fox News’ Tammy Bruce.

“There has been a baby formula shortage in the US since January – we a[re] less than 10 days from June,” wrote former White House official Sean Spicer.