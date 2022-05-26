Joe Biden claims the Second Amendment is 'not absolute,' lies about privately owned cannons

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The President of the United States says the Second Amendment is “not absolute.”

On Wednesday, following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden declared that the right to bear arms, which is guaranteed by the U.S Constitution, is not something he considers to be set in stone.

Biden’s views are in line with that of gun-grabbing legislators in Congress, who often point their fingers at their Republican colleagues in the wake of every single tragedy involving firearms.

The Democrats propose that so-called “assault weapons” or “weapons of war” must be removed from the hands of everyday Americans in order to minimize deaths and prevent mass shootings like those recently seen in Texas, and in Buffalo, New York.

Biden delivered his remarks after signing an executive order to reform policing. At the event, which was attended by George Floyd’s family, Biden stated that he was “just sick and tired” of mass shootings.

“When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done to, if not completely stop, fundamentally change the amount of the carnage that goes on in this country?” Biden asked.

“The Second Amendment is not absolute. When it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon … there’s always been limitations,” Biden claimed.

Biden’s remarks do not pass scrutiny, when the Second Amendment was written, it was perfectly legal for any American citizen to own a firearm, no matter how big, small, or even how devastating. Indeed, it was legal to own your very own ironclad battleship, replete with as many cannons as you could afford.

In contrast, it is not legal for most Americans to own fully automatic firearms without having to jump through legal hoops and fulfill licensing requirements thanks to laws imposed by Democrats in the 90s.

Biden: "Second Amendment Is Not Absolute"; There’s Always Been Limitations pic.twitter.com/ogkYe0t46n — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 25, 2022

Biden’s remarks are different from the ones he adopted on gun control during his run for office when he stated repeatedly that “you weren’t allowed to own a canon during the Revolutionary War as an individual.”

The dubious claim has been rated “false” by Politifact.

As detailed by the fact-checking publication, historians consulted by Politifact were dubious of Biden’s point, none of whom were able to cite a single law or tradition that any individual in U.S. history was not allowed to own a canon.

Likewise, the Biden campaign was unable to provide any citations for the then presidential hopefuls' ludicrous remark.