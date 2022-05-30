Joe Biden calls for gun control on Memorial Day, repeats false claim about 2nd Amendment
“You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed and you couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weapons,” he said.
U.S President Joe Biden is renewing his calls for gun control in the United States. During his speech addressing the observation of Memorial Day, Biden pushed for more gun control, declaring that “the Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute.”
Speaking to reporters, the president weighed in on his plans to ban so-called assault weapons, while traveling to Washington D.C. from Delaware for Memorial Day events.
In his comments to reporters, Biden repeated his false claim that when the Second Amendment was ratified by the Founding Fathers, it was impossible for any U.S. citizen to own a cannon. His remarks were previously fact-checked by both the Washington Post and Politifact and found to be false.
“You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed and you couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weapons,” he said.
While speaking to reporters, Biden recalled a briefing he attended as a senator on bullet calibers and the damage they were capable of inflicting on the human body.
He suggested that a 9mm round, as fired from a small-caliber handgun, was fully capable of penetrating and blowing out human organs.
“The 22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out,” Biden said. “A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”
“The idea of a high caliber weapon, there is no rationale for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” he added.
During the briefing, Biden quoted Thomas Jefferson who said “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” inserting it into his points in calling for a change to the right to bear arms.
“There was a while there, where people were saying, you know, the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, and what we have to do is to be able take on the government when they are wrong,” Biden said.
Biden insisted that for regular American citizens to go toe to toe with the U.S. government would require them to possess weapons such as jet fighters and tanks, thus making it unlikely that a mere semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15 would be enough for anyone to go up against the might of the U.S. government.
Never mind the fact that Vietnamese rice farmers managed to force the U.S. Army into a retreat during the Vietnam war.
“To do that you need an F-15, you need an Abrams tank,” he said.
Biden disclosed that while he hasn’t had any conversations with Republican lawmakers on the issue of gun control, he says that it is a topic he intends to approach in the Capitol.
“I know that it makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds,” he said. “I’m going to continue to push and we’ll see how this works.”
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns
785 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.