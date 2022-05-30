Joe Biden calls for gun control on Memorial Day, repeats false claim about 2nd Amendment

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 785 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

U.S President Joe Biden is renewing his calls for gun control in the United States. During his speech addressing the observation of Memorial Day, Biden pushed for more gun control, declaring that “the Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute.”

Speaking to reporters, the president weighed in on his plans to ban so-called assault weapons, while traveling to Washington D.C. from Delaware for Memorial Day events.

In his comments to reporters, Biden repeated his false claim that when the Second Amendment was ratified by the Founding Fathers, it was impossible for any U.S. citizen to own a cannon. His remarks were previously fact-checked by both the Washington Post and Politifact and found to be false.

“You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed and you couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weapons,” he said.

While speaking to reporters, Biden recalled a briefing he attended as a senator on bullet calibers and the damage they were capable of inflicting on the human body.

He suggested that a 9mm round, as fired from a small-caliber handgun, was fully capable of penetrating and blowing out human organs.

“The 22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out,” Biden said. “A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”

“The idea of a high caliber weapon, there is no rationale for it in terms of self-protection, hunting,” he added.

During the briefing, Biden quoted Thomas Jefferson who said “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” inserting it into his points in calling for a change to the right to bear arms.

“There was a while there, where people were saying, you know, the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots, and what we have to do is to be able take on the government when they are wrong,” Biden said.

Biden insisted that for regular American citizens to go toe to toe with the U.S. government would require them to possess weapons such as jet fighters and tanks, thus making it unlikely that a mere semi-automatic rifle like the AR-15 would be enough for anyone to go up against the might of the U.S. government.

Never mind the fact that Vietnamese rice farmers managed to force the U.S. Army into a retreat during the Vietnam war.

“To do that you need an F-15, you need an Abrams tank,” he said.

Biden disclosed that while he hasn’t had any conversations with Republican lawmakers on the issue of gun control, he says that it is a topic he intends to approach in the Capitol.

“I know that it makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire up to 300 rounds,” he said. “I’m going to continue to push and we’ll see how this works.”