Joe Biden ‘stunned’ and ‘plunged into sadness’ over potential indictment of Hunter

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

U.S. President Joe Biden has been left "stunned" and "plunged into sadness and frustration" following reports that special counsel David Weiss is set to indict his son, Hunter Biden.

Documents made public last week indicate that Weiss has plans to bring forward an indictment against Hunter Biden by the end of this month.

The move to indict the President's son has sparked controversy amongst legal scholars and lawmakers. Many see this potential indictment as a possible tactic by Weiss to offer protection to Hunter Biden.

A previously agreed plea deal involving Hunter fell through in August after it faced judicial scrutiny, complicating the understanding previously reached between Weiss and Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was given the option to plead guilty to not paying taxes on over $1.5 million of income for the years 2017 and 2018 under the agreement, allowing him probation instead of a prison sentence.

Moreover, Weiss arranged a distinct diversion arrangement that protected Hunter Biden from possible subsequent charges. This included a clause to effectively erase a felony firearm offence from his history.

Following the unusual agreement, the prosecution team anticipated the case proceeding to court, suggesting they were keen on handling the case beyond Delaware's boundaries. On September 6, Weiss submitted a report suggesting Hunter might face an indictment.

“The possibility of a federal indictment of Hunter Biden stunned the president,” according to several people close to the president, the New York Times reported.

“He plunged into sadness and frustration,” sources said of the court filing. “Since then, his tone in conversations about Hunter has been tinged with a resignation that was not there before, his confidants say.”

“The saga reflects the painful dynamics of the first family, shaped by intense ambition and deep loss, along with anger and guilt,” the report added.

Even as the Joe Biden reportedly expressed "frustration," legal authorities questioned the timing of the potential indictment, highlighting the atypical plea deal Weiss arranged with Hunter.

“So here’s the question for Weiss: What the hell have you been doing for the last five years?” Andrew C. McCarthy, former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, questioned. “The answer, of course, is: burying the Biden investigation.”