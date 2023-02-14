Joe Rogan praises Avi Yemini for calling out fake media
Podcast host watches Rebel reporter boldly question mainstream media.
In the latest episode of his popular podcast, Joe Rogan applauded Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini for his fearless questioning
Rogan, the host of the The Joe Rogan Experience, Spotify's most popular podcast, called up a clip of Yemini's interaction with a regime journalist at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
In the clip, Yemini calls out Patrick Allen, a vice president of CNBC, for failing to ask the hard questions of the globalist elites in attendance at the talk-fest.
WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO:
Rogan quipped as the CNBC staffer was caught on a hot mic saying: “This guy is going to get punched out... for taking pictures” in reference to Yemini who dared ask questions of the mainstream media staffer.
Rogan signed on exclusively with Spotify in a licensing agreement in 2020 for a reportedly massive $200 million with his podcast one of the most popular in the world.
