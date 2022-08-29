Joe Rogan slams Jen Psaki on vaccine recommendation: 'They weren’t approved. But she was a propagandist'

﻿AP Photo/Gregory Payan and ﻿AP Photo/Patrick Semansky﻿

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan slammed Jen Psaki, the Biden administration’s former Press Secretary, as a liar, and compared her to Trump’s Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, whom he referred to as the “Michael Jordan” of the position.

In a conversation with football star Aaron Rodgers, Rogan accused Psaki of her endless push for the COVID-19 vaccines, which many Americans had questions about, and were dismissed as “anti-vaxxers.”

“When Jen Psaki said these vaccines are approved by the FDA, which is the gold standard, that was a lie,” Rogan stated, pointing out that the vaccines were initially administered under an emergency use authorization by the administration.

“They weren’t approved. But she was a propagandist,” he added.

Elaborating on his remarks, Rogan referred to the position of White House Press Secretary as a “weird job,” as it requires anyone holding the position to basically lie and present propaganda on behalf of the regime.

Rogan cited Kayleigh McEnany who held the position in Trump’s last year as an exception to the rule. While most Press Secretaries shoot from the hip, McEnany defied convention by bringing a binder of facts along with her for every press conference.

“That lady was a f*cking assassin,” Rogan said. “That lady had like binders, with footnotes. And anyone would say something and she’d be like, ‘That’s interesting, because actually, CNN said this.’ And she would like quote it back to them and stuff it in their face.”

“That lady was the best ever at that job,” Rogan added. “She’s the f*cking Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries.”

Rogan’s comments were similarly observed by CNN personality Van Jones, who advised liberals to take her seriously.

“I’m not trying to defend the messaging, but what I hope people can acknowledge is there’s very few people in either party who can accomplish what Kayleigh has accomplished in such a short time,” Jones said in 2020. “People keep taking her lightly, and they keep regretting it.”

Following her tenure at the White House, McEnany is now a co-host on Fox’s Outnumbered.