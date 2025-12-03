BREAKING: John Rustad OUSTED as B.C. Conservative leader hours after insisting he 'wouldn’t resign'

Rustad had been clinging to the job, insisting publicly he wouldn’t “bow to pressure,” despite:

A majority of caucus declaring non-confidence

Riding associations calling for his removal

Executives openly urging him to step aside

A party split that has been escalating for weeks

Today that standoff ended. Rustad is out. Halford is in.

The B.C. Conservatives will attempt to restore stability after one of the most chaotic leadership implosions in provincial politics.

The party confirmed the news in a statement published to social media.

“A majority of the Conservative Caucus of British Columbia has informed the party's legal counsel that they no longer have confidence in the Leader of the Official Opposition, John Rustad,” it said.

“Having received this notice, the Board of Directors passed a motion certifying that Rustad is, per section 11.02, professionally incapacitated and unable to continue as Party Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.”

In a follow-up post Wednesday afternoon, Rustad insisted the board could not remove him from his position.

I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere. A political party’s board can throw around whatever creative terminology they like, 'professional incapacitation'? Give me a break



“I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere,” a defiant Rustad wrote.

“A political party’s board can throw around whatever creative terminology they like, 'professional incapacitation'? Give me a break Let me be clear : That’s not a constitutional mechanism,” he asserted.