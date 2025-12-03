BREAKING: John Rustad OUSTED as B.C. Conservative leader hours after insisting he 'wouldn’t resign'

Despite insisting he would stay on as leader earlier in the day, the B.C. Conservative Party's board of directors passed a resolution formally terminating John Rustad's tenure as leader.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 03, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

The civil war inside the B.C. Conservative Party has finally detonated. John Rustad has been removed as party leader, with Surrey–White Rock MLA Trevor Halford appointed as interim leader, according to a Western Standard exclusive.

The move comes just hours after Rustad told the Nelson Star he would not resign, even as 20 of his own MLAs demanded his removal through a lawyer-issued letter.

The board of directors met and passed a resolution formally terminating Rustad’s leadership and installing Halford immediately. Sources confirmed to the Western Standard that the decision is final — the party has moved on, whether Rustad likes it or not.

Rustad had been clinging to the job, insisting publicly he wouldn’t “bow to pressure,” despite:

  • A majority of caucus declaring non-confidence
  • Riding associations calling for his removal
  • Executives openly urging him to step aside
  • A party split that has been escalating for weeks

Today that standoff ended. Rustad is out. Halford is in.

The B.C. Conservatives will attempt to restore stability after one of the most chaotic leadership implosions in provincial politics.

The party confirmed the news in a statement published to social media.

“A majority of the Conservative Caucus of British Columbia has informed the party's legal counsel that they no longer have confidence in the Leader of the Official Opposition, John Rustad,” it said.

“Having received this notice, the Board of Directors passed a motion certifying that Rustad is, per section 11.02, professionally incapacitated and unable to continue as Party Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.”

In a follow-up post Wednesday afternoon, Rustad insisted the board could not remove him from his position.

“I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere,” a defiant Rustad wrote.

“A political party’s board can throw around whatever creative terminology they like, 'professional incapacitation'? Give me a break Let me be clear : That’s not a constitutional mechanism,” he asserted.

Donate to Rebel News

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.