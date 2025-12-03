BREAKING: John Rustad OUSTED as B.C. Conservative leader hours after insisting he 'wouldn’t resign'
Despite insisting he would stay on as leader earlier in the day, the B.C. Conservative Party's board of directors passed a resolution formally terminating John Rustad's tenure as leader.
The civil war inside the B.C. Conservative Party has finally detonated. John Rustad has been removed as party leader, with Surrey–White Rock MLA Trevor Halford appointed as interim leader, according to a Western Standard exclusive.
BREAKING: Rustad ousted as leader of BC Conservativeshttps://t.co/LKMpiWvFTb— Jarryd Jäger (@JarrydJaeger) December 3, 2025
The move comes just hours after Rustad told the Nelson Star he would not resign, even as 20 of his own MLAs demanded his removal through a lawyer-issued letter.
The board of directors met and passed a resolution formally terminating Rustad’s leadership and installing Halford immediately. Sources confirmed to the Western Standard that the decision is final — the party has moved on, whether Rustad likes it or not.
Rustad had been clinging to the job, insisting publicly he wouldn’t “bow to pressure,” despite:
- A majority of caucus declaring non-confidence
- Riding associations calling for his removal
- Executives openly urging him to step aside
- A party split that has been escalating for weeks
Today that standoff ended. Rustad is out. Halford is in.
The B.C. Conservatives will attempt to restore stability after one of the most chaotic leadership implosions in provincial politics.
The party confirmed the news in a statement published to social media.
“A majority of the Conservative Caucus of British Columbia has informed the party's legal counsel that they no longer have confidence in the Leader of the Official Opposition, John Rustad,” it said.
December 3, 2025
“Having received this notice, the Board of Directors passed a motion certifying that Rustad is, per section 11.02, professionally incapacitated and unable to continue as Party Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.”
In a follow-up post Wednesday afternoon, Rustad insisted the board could not remove him from his position.
I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere. A political party’s board can throw around whatever creative terminology they like, 'professional incapacitation'? Give me a break— John Rustad (@JohnRustad4BC) December 3, 2025
Let me be clear : That’s not a constitutional mechanism
“I have not resigned, I have not been removed, and I am not going anywhere,” a defiant Rustad wrote.
“A political party’s board can throw around whatever creative terminology they like, 'professional incapacitation'? Give me a break Let me be clear : That’s not a constitutional mechanism,” he asserted.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.