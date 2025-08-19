Join Rebel News on an unforgettable Free Speech Mission to the U.K. this September

Do you dream of visiting England and meeting one of the world's most outspoken defenders of free speech, Tommy Robinson?

From September 10 to 15, join me, Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini from Australia for an unforgettable journey into the U.K. And take part in the biggest freedom of speech event of Tommy's career on September 13.

This is not just a trip. This is a mission. We will take you behind the scenes with Tommy on a historic tour and to group meals where we will be connecting and sharing ideas, all leading up to the March for Freedom of Speech featuring major voices like Dr. Jordan Peterson, Steve Bannon and many others.

Space is limited. You will book your flight. We will handle the rest: lodging, transport, activities, and shared meals.

Go to www.FreeSpeechMission.com now to reserve your spot. Be there, make a story, and stand for freedom of speech.