Journalism is getting dangerous: We need your help!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

We were recently in Calgary covering another all-ages drag queen event at a public library. While Pastor Derek Reimer is fighting for civil liberties, we're trying to tell the other side of the story.

Sometimes, that means we encounter dangerous, unhinged radical counter-protesters. We feel these are important stories that must be told, even if they are sometimes a little dangerous.

That's why at Rebel News, we have our Journalist Defence Fund — we ask viewers like you to help keep our reporters safe so we can keep bringing you firsthand, boots-on-the-ground coverage of these important events.

For the safety of our journalists, Rebel News, hired security guards for myself and my colleague Kian Simone while we were bringing you a report from the Country Hills Public Library where a drag queen story hour was taking place. The security team did an amazing job keeping us safe when certain protesters approached us.

We would greatly appreciate your help to cover the costs. You can send donations to help us out at JournalistDefenceFund.com.

Thank you!