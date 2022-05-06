Rebel News' Juan Mendoza joins Drew Hernandez to talk U.S. southern border crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News reporter Juan Mendoza joined Turning Point USA's Drew Hernandez last week to discuss his reporting on the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border.

To see all of our coverage of the U.S. southern border crisis, and to donate in support of our independent journalism, go to RebelBorderReports.com.