Rebel News' Juan Mendoza joins Drew Hernandez to talk U.S. southern border crisis
Juan Mendoza joined Turning Point USA's Drew Hernandez to discuss his reporting on the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border.
Rebel News reporter Juan Mendoza joined Turning Point USA's Drew Hernandez last week to discuss his reporting on the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border.
To see all of our coverage of the U.S. southern border crisis, and to donate in support of our independent journalism, go to RebelBorderReports.com.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.