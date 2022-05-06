Rebel News' Juan Mendoza joins Drew Hernandez to talk U.S. southern border crisis

Juan Mendoza joined Turning Point USA's Drew Hernandez to discuss his reporting on the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Rebel News reporter Juan Mendoza joined Turning Point USA's Drew Hernandez last week to discuss his reporting on the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border.

To see all of our coverage of the U.S. southern border crisis, and to donate in support of our independent journalism, go to RebelBorderReports.com.

Immigration United States News Analysis Rebel Border Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.